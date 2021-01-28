Rayne High to host annual mattress/adjustable bed sale fundraiser Sunday

RAYNE - Are you looking to replace a bed in your home? Now is the time.

The Rayne High School Volleyball and Softball Teams, along with the school’s Student Council, are excited to announce they will host their 11th annual one-day Mattress Sale Fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. For one day only, the Rayne High School Gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom.

For quick information about the sale, go to Rayne High School Huge Mattress and Adjustable Bed Sale Fundraiser (Facebook).

There will be 28+ mattress floor models on display for customers to try. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available, as well.

Brands include Simmons Beautyrest, Englander, Malouf, and Wellsville. All beds are available in all sizes, come with factory warranties, and are made to order. Delivery and Financing is available.

Best of all, Rayne High School students benefit from every purchase. Plus, the beds are priced less than retail stores because of the fundraising company’s unique business model. If you are considering a new bed for someone in your home, please consider attending this event.

This will be the 11th time Rayne High School has hosted a fundraiser of this sort. Most schools run the sale once per year to give their communities the chance to save money and support local school programs. Rayne has raised over $35,000 with this event over the past 10 years.

Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) has worked with numerous other schools in Louisiana running Mattress Fundraisers and the results can be impressive. In a one-day sale, schools have the ability to raise several thousand dollars, simply by promoting and advertising for the weeks leading up to the event. CFS provides the promotional material and handles the sales and distribution of the products.

Custom Fundraising Solutions is based in Cleveland, OH. With nearly 100 independently owned and operated locations, the company has helped revolutionize fundraising in schools by helping programs earn great sums of money with no risk and a relatively small amount of work. CFS has raised over $40 Million for school programs with these unique fundraising events.