National, La. 4-H honor Hall of Fame inductees

The Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame inducted 12 individuals, and the National 4-H Hall of Fame inducted 16 people, including Denver Loupe, of Louisiana, who was inducted posthumously.

The 4-H halls of fame annually recognize honorees for their outstanding service and dedication to youth in 4-H. Both inductions were held virtually.

Representing Acadia Parish as a 2020 Louisiana Hall of Fame Inductee was Michelle Puissegur.

Puissegue has served Louisiana 4-H for more than 49 years as a club leader, chaperone, state and parish judge, Cloverbud club leader, Acadia 4-H Foundation member, and volunteer at 4-H Camp, 4-H University and Challenge Camp as well as many other roles.

Puissegur is known as the record book expert for more than 20 years and has trained many state record book winners.

Loupe, LSU AgCenter vice chancellor and extension director emeritus, spent his life supporting 4-H personally and professionally. Under his leadership, Louisiana 4-H worked closely with public school boards to incorporate 4-H into schools as a cocurricular opportunity, a partnership that remains strong today.

He also helped establish the Louisiana 4-H Foundation and secured funding for at least two 4-H agents in each Louisiana parish. He served as a trustee of the National 4-H Council and the Louisiana 4-H Foundation.

Toby Lepley, LSU AgCenter associate vice president and program leader for 4-H youth development, described Loupe as a legendary champion for Louisiana 4-H through his vision of incorporating 4-H into school systems as well as the establishment of the Louisiana 4-H Foundation.

“Because of his leadership, not just with the 4-H program but with extension as a whole, the Louisiana 4­-H program was able to have a strong foundation for continued support and outreach throughout the state,” Lepley said.

Other 2020 Louisiana Hall of Fame inductees included:

• John Broussard, of Natchitoches Parish;

• Linda Coates, of Livingston Parish;

• Melissa Echols, of Lincoln Parish;

• Cathy Falcon, of Lafayette Parish;

• Norris Grabert Jr., of Iberia Parish;

• Denise Hymel, of St. James Parish;

• Patti Rodrigue, of St. John Parish;

• Traci Simon, of Vermilion Parish, served in many roles throughout her 17;

• Camelia Soprano, of St. Mary Parish;

• Brian Spillman, of West Feliciana Parish; and

•Jerry Whatley, of Calcasieu Parish, served as the Southwest District Live.

Lepley said each of these inductees left a lasting and positive impact on 4-H in Louisiana.

“At all levels of the Louisiana 4-H program, these individuals have contributed thousands of hours in volunteering, teaching and leading our youth into become strong leaders for our communities and state,” he said.