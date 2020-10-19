Acadia FSA accepting Conservation applications

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Mona R. Frey has announced that Acadia Parish is accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) to address damages from Hurricane Laura. ECP signup began on Oct. 7 and end on Dec 7.

The approved ECP practices under this authorization include:

• EC1 – Removing Debris from Farmland

• EC3 – Restoring Permanent Fences

ECP assists producers with the recovery cost to restore the farmland to pre-disaster conditions. Approved ECP applicants may receive up to 75 percent of the cost of approved restoration activity.

Limited resource, socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers may receive up to 90 percent cost-share.

Producers with damage from such events must apply for assistance prior to beginning reconstructive work. FSA’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and environmental compliance review process is required to be completed before any actions are taken.

Submitting an application after reconstructive work has been completed may not qualify for ECP.

FSA county committees will evaluate applications based on an on-site inspection of the damaged land, taking into consideration the type and extent of the damage.

An on-site inspection does not guarantee that cost-share funding will be provided.

For more information on ECP, please contact the Acadia County FSA office at 337-783-2061 ext. 2 or visit farmers.gov/recover.