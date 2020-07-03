Larry, Carolyn Menard celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

RAYNE - What was originally planned as a large celebration for family and friends to enjoy, Larry and Carolyn Menard of Rayne observed their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 27, with a renewal of vows at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In attendance for the small celebration, held to only immediate family due to the restrictions set forth for the coronavirus pandemic, were the couple’s daughter and son-in-law, Lindsey M. and Dr. Ben Granger, and grandchildren, Benjamin (8), Leigh Katherine (7) and Allie Francis (4).

The morning ceremony was conducted by Fr. Kevin Bordelon, immediate past pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Later on during the day, the couple was honored with a special anniversary cake at home and then enjoyed an evening meal and a special champagne toast at Fezzo’s Restaurant.

The couple was married 50 years ago on June 27, 1970, during a Nuptial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne conducted by Fr. Sam Jacobs.

The former Carolyn Guidry is the daughter of the late Lloyd and Beulah Guidry. She is retired from the State of Louisiana.

Larry is the son of the late Lennis and Rita Menard. He retired from Columbia Gulf following 44 years of employment.