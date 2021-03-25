Drive-by 90th birthday celebration honors Annie Nickson

RAYNE - As precautions remain to be observed during the coronavirus pandemic, a drive-by birthday “parade” was held Saturday, March 6, in honor of Annie “Sugarmeat” Nickson of Rayne.

The special event was held at he Rayne home beginning at 3 p.m. when family members and friends extended special wishes.

The celebration was hosted by her children and grandchildren.

The honoree and her late husband, Edward Nickson Sr., are the parents of Norma Brown LeBlanc, Edward Nickson II, Terry Nickson, Charity Evans, all of Rayne.

Mrs. Nickson is the grandmother of 20, along with 50 great-grandchildren.

She also has one sibling, Helen Boutte of Rayne.

In addition to birthday decorations and refreshments, she was honored with a special birthday cake provided by Wonderfully Made of Lafayette.

The former Miss Eaglin was born March 16, 1931.