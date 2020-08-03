USPS cost-cutting measures could cause additional mail delivery delays

Think your mail is late now? Wait, watch what’s coming.

Cost-cutting efforts being imposed by the new postmaster general could result in mail deliveries being delayed by a day or more.

The plan would eliminate overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers and says employees must adopt a “different mindset” to ensure the United States Postal Service’s survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, late trips will no longer be authorized. If postal distribution centers are running late, they will keep the mail for the next day.

The changes come a month after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took over the sprawling mail service. In a memo titled “PMG Expectations and Plan,” the agency said the changes are aimed at “making the USPS fundamentally solvent which we are not at this time.”

The memo cites deep revenue losses from a decade-long decline in mail deliveries that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and says an overdue “operational pivot” is needed to ensure the agency’s health and stability.

Postal Service officials are bracing for steep losses from the nationwide shutdown caused by the virus and have warned the agency will run out of money by the end of September without help from Congress. The service reported a $4.5 billion loss for the quarter ending in March, before the full effects of the shutdown sank in.

Single-piece, first-class mail volume fell 15 to 20 percent week to week in April and May, agency leaders told Congress. Losses will increase by more than $22 billion over the next 18 months.

Bills approved by the Democratic-controlled House would set aside $25 billion to keep the mail flowing, but they remain stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate. Congress has approved a $10 billion line of credit for the Postal Service, but it remains unused amid restrictions imposed by the Trump administration.

A spokesperson said last week that the agency is developing a business plan to ensure it will be financially stable and continue to provide reliable, affordable and secure delivery of mail and packages. While the plan “is not yet finalized, it will certainly include new and creative ways for us to fulfill our mission, and we will focus immediately on efficiency and items that we can control,” said spokesperson Dave Partenheimer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the Postal Service in a double crisis, said Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents more than 200,000 postal workers and retirees.

As many as 12,000 postal workers have fallen ill, with at least 64 fatalities, and the economic contraction has caused a dramatic drop in letter and other flat mail volumes. A spike in package deliveries that has buoyed the agency during the pandemic is likely to be temporary, Dimondstein said, adding that the outbreak has sharply increased expenses for personal protective equipment, deep cleaning of facilities and temporary workers to replace postal workers who get sick.

“Postal workers are tremendously dedicated to the mission of getting the mail out,” Dimondstein said, but the new policies could cause delays that will further drive down revenues.

“It’s the customer who will suffer if the mail slows down,” he said.