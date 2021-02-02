Senate Republicans counter Biden’s $1.9T relief package

Ten Republican senators were to meet with President Biden Monday evening to detail a smaller counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, an alternative they believe could be approved “quickly by Congress with bipartisan support.”

The group, led by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, sent a letter to the White House on Sunday requesting the meeting.

The White House said the meeting would focus on how Biden’s plan “will deliver urgently needed relief to working families and small businesses, and speed up vaccinations and the reopening of schools.”

“We appreciate the President’s quick response to our letter, and we are pleased to accept his invitation to the White House ... to discuss the path forward for the sixth bipartisan COVID-19 relief package,” the 10 senators said in a statement.

The outreach from more moderate GOP lawmakers came as many Democrats looked to a process called budget reconciliation, which would potentially enable Democrats to approve the president’s plan without any Republican support.

“We recognize your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges of the COVID crisis,” the GOP senators wrote in the original letter, dated Sunday.

Republicans have balked at the price tag of Biden’s $1.9 trillion package, especially coming weeks after then-President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion relief measure into law. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who also signed the letter, said that the counterproposal would cost about $600 billion.

That 10 Republicans who signed on is notable because that’s the number that would be needed to combine with Senate Democrats’ 50-person caucus to reach the 60-vote, filibuster-proof threshold to pass legislation under regular Senate rules.

“We’re certainly open to input from anywhere where we can find a constructive idea to make this package as effective as possible, but the president is uncompromising when it comes to the speed that we need to act at to address this crisis,” Brian Deese, Biden’s top economic adviser, told CNN’s State of the Union Sunday.

On Friday, Biden himself told reporters at the White House: “I support passing COVID relief with support from Republicans if we can get it. But the COVID relief has to pass.”

In the letter Sunday, the senators note that earlier COVID-19 relief packages passed with bipartisan support and that their proposal includes some elements similar to those in Biden’s plan, including allocating $160 billion for vaccine development and distribution, testing and tracing, and personal protective equipment.

“Our proposal also includes economic relief for those Americans with the greatest need, providing more targeted assistance than in the Administration’s plan,” the letter reads. “We propose an additional round of economic impact payments for those families who need assistance the most, including their dependent children and adults.”

Their plan calls for $220 billion for a new round of direct payments, with $1,000 sent to individuals making under $40,000 a year and $500 for dependent adults and children. Individuals making over $50,000 and couples making over $100,000 would be ineligible for direct payments.

The plan also calls for $132 billion for unemployment benefits, with $300 per week through the end of June, as opposed to Biden’s plan to continue the benefit through September.

Notably, the letter does not mention state and local aid, which was a key sticking point in past rounds of relief negotiations. Biden’s package includes $350 billion in emergency funding for state and local governments.

The letter was also signed by Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Todd Young of Indiana, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Mitt Romney of Utah and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said on Thursday that Democrats’ “preference” is for the relief efforts to be bipartisan.

“But if our Republican colleagues decide to oppose this urgent and necessary legislation,” Schumer said, “we will have to move forward without them.”