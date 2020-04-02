Mayor issues emergency order following Stay at Home order

Church Point Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche issued an emergency order for the Town of Church Point on Monday, March 23.

Meche, in a video on the town's Facebook page, said, “We have had our first case (of coronavirus) in Acadia Parish, so we are amping up our operations.”

According the Louisiana Department of Health, by noon on Sunday, March 29, Acadia Parish had a total of nine positive COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 death. Statewide, there were 3,540 positive COVID-19 cases reported and 151 COVID-19 deaths. Of the reported 1,127 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, 380 of those patients are on ventilators. Currently, the LDH updates these numbers every day at noon.

In a Saturday, March 28, social media post Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux stated, "I have been receiving tons of calls asking if we have any cases in Church Point which I was not at liberty to acknowledge or deny. I have received information that I can advise this to the citizens of Church Point at this time there are no confirmed cases in the Town of Church Point at this time."

Meche issued the March 23 order to add to Governor John Bel Edwards’ Stay at Home order, which was issued on March 22.

“John Bel said yesterday (Sunday) that all ‘intimate’ business are to close, which is personal care, grooming business, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors and other similar businesses and all amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, (and) aquariums,” Meche said. “The thing that affects us (the town), is only museums, theaters and play grounds, so with that being said, John Bel Edwards has a limit of 10 per room per gathering, pretty much saying, that in one room, you cannot have more than 10 people at a time, or even outside for a barbecue, (or) boil crawfish. Anything like that has to be under 10 people, and that is law right now, so make sure if your are outside, it’s under 10 people.”

The order took effect at 1:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

Under Meche’s original order, no minors, those under the age of 18, were to be on the streets unless with a parent or guardian, and that stipulation was changed last Thursday.

"As of 3 p.m. this 26 day of March 2020, the curfew for minors has been adjusted and will not be for during the day as long as we don't see get togethers of large groups of minors on the streets," Thibodeaux stated in a social media post. "The new curfew will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice. The same stipulations for the violations will remain in place. We ask your minor children to please limit their exposure with other kids."

On the first offense, the minor will be taken to the police department where the parent will be called to come and pick up the minor. The parent will then also be given a warning at that time. On a second offense, the parent and child will receive a citation which will be sent to juvenile court. On the third offense, the parent will be arrested on a charge of child in need of supervision, and the parent will have to post bond to get out of jail.

In regard to health care facilities, the order states that no visitors will be allowed at Acadia St. Landry Hospital, and the only exception to the order will be visitors in regards to end of life care. Also, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the lobby of any doctor’s office at any time.

Meche’s order has closed all town parks as well as the Le Vieux Presbytère Museum.

“These will all be punishable by, it (the order) says, any person or entity who interrupts or interferes with the controls of the Town or the Mayor shall be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, pursuant of the general provisions of the Church Point Code of Ordinances,” Meche said.

Meche said Church Point City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice, but workers will be inside the building and will answer the phones during business hours. The building’s drop box will also be open.

“One bit of advice, please,” Meche said. “Our phones are on. We are answering them. Do not believe what you hear. Believe what you know. The word ‘heard’ is creating a lot of problems. Please, if you don’t know something, we do. Call. We will answer them (the questions). If we don’t know the answer, we will find it out for you. That is our job.”

Thibodeaux also issued a social media statement on Monday, March 23, as well as a few others throughout the week.

Thibodeaux stated, “As per my commitment to giving the citizens of this town, here is the latest news on what is happening. As of 5 p.m. today (Monday), all non essential businesses must close, such as nail salons, beauty shops, tattoo places and barber shops, until further notice by the Governor’s order. The proclamation also asks that you stay home as much as possible and only get out if needed to reduce your exposure.

“You are still allowed to get out to go to the grocery stores and also the dine out, eating places. Also, convenience stores are also open for you to get gas. As of this time you can get out and exercise, but they (the Governor’s office) are asking that you limit your exposure on contacting people while you are out and maintain your safe distance.”

Thibodeaux recommended that citizens follow the state's mandate of no more than 10 people in one location at any given time and also to keep a safe distance of 6 feet between themselves and others.

Thibodeaux stated that at this time, law enforcement units will not stop citizens while driving to ask where they are traveling to and from, and that citizens should be out for only the necessities or going to work. Thibodeaux also stated that law enforcement will stop and identify those out walking, and that those individuals will be logged to assure that businesses and residence are safe.

"Also, they are not putting a stop on the sale of alcohol," Thibodeaux stated later in the week. "People, remember right now there are a lot of postings and pretend news sites that have all kinds of stuff on them — don't worry yourself and believe them all. I can assure, should there be any changes, I will post it so you can see it."

Thibodeaux said that until further notice, any and all tickets and fines that are due can be paid at the police department while the Clerk of Court is unavailable at City Hall. Those who need to pay a ticket are asked to bring a copy of the ticket with them and to try and call before making payment to ensure the right amount for the violation as change will not be available. Those paying on a fine and have a previous arrangement can still pay on that fine but must bring the last payment receipt.