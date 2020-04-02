Holed up at home

Gardening, watching Mass online, making mud pies and continuing with business as usual are just a few of the ways locals are keeping themselves occupied during the state’s Stay at Home Order.

Joy Daigle, a paraprofessional at Church Point Elementary School, said, “In the school system, we are with children most of the day. We miss our regular routine and the kids. That’s a hard thing to swallow.”

Daigle said, for her, the silvering lining of the Stay at Home Order is that she is able to take care of her granddaughter, Libby, and that is a comfort to her daughter, a pharmacy technician and son-in-law, who is also considered an essential person under the order.

“It gives them a sense of security, knowing that I can watch her and that she doesn’t have to go to day care right now,” Daigle said.

Daigle said that since Governor John Bel Edwards closed all of the state’s schools on March 13, she has cleaned out the closets in her home and done some gardening, and she plans to clean around the windows in her home and pressure wash her driveway.

She and Libby are also keeping busy with the girl’s school work online, playing games and cooking.

“Yesterday, we went old school and made mud pies outside,” Daigle said, laughing.

In addition to helping out her daughter and son-in-law, Daigle is also helping her 80-year-old mother-in-law by picking up her groceries.

“This is scary for the elderly,” Daigle said. “They are not able to get out. I have quite a few elderly neighbors. This (the coronavirus) has lifted their security."

“The neighborhood is quiet,” she added.

Like Daigle, Harold Fonte is also taking care of things around his home.

“As a teacher, there are annual chores that I put off until the summertime that I’ll be getting to earlier this year — trimming tree branches, washing the vinyl siding on the house — but I’d rather be living life normally,” Fonte said.

Fonte is the curator of the Le Vieux Presbytère Museum, the At-Large member of the Acadia Parish Tourist Commission and a home school teacher. All three of these positions were affected by the Stay at Home Order.

“The Town of Church Point has closed, by order of the governor, the museum, and the Acadia Parish Tourist Commission Fam Tour was cancelled,” Fonte said.

Fonte is also unable to meet with his students, but he has found a way to continue instructing them.

“It’s the ace in the hole for home schooling — Zoom,” he said. “It’s a computer program that allows you to share the screen with students in real time, and you can share things like Power Point presentations with the students.”

Fonte said he and his wife, Diane, have also kept busy during this time by reaching out to friends.

“We’ve been on the phone a lot more lately, talking to people since we can’t see people in person,” he said.

Prior to the Stay at Home Order, Fonte was also an active member of a local gym, and with the order, all such businesses are currently closed. Fonte said he has built himself a temporary home gym using several hardware store items.

“I hope this (the coronavirus) isn’t a long term thing,” Fonte said. “Diane and I had hoped to travel in our retirement.”

For Lewisburg resident Matt Bertrand and his wife, life is business as usual since they are both considered essential personnel under the governor’s order. Matt owns a business in Church Point, and his wife is an employee of the Acadia St. Landry Guest Home.

“I’m at home with the kids at night, and my wife is at home with them during the day,” Bertrand said.

“My daughter plays dress up all day long,” he added, laughing. “We have about 15 acres, and my son has been riding the four wheeler and fishing."

Bertrand said he has been running his family’s errands, picking up groceries and such.

“We are working, carrying on from day to day,” he said.

Retired teacher Jo Ann Harmon said she and her husband, Russell, have been spending most of their time on the patio at their home.

“We’ve mostly been sitting on the patio, killing time,” Harmon said. “We are fine right now. We have everything we need. We’ve pretty much been staying quarantined. My husband goes to the country every day to check on the cows, and he comes right back. We are blessed so far. We’ve been this way for a few weeks, following the suggestions on social distancing. Our kids have warned us not to get out or have people over to our home.”

“Right now, we are sitting on the patio drinking coffee and waiting on lunch time,” she added, laughing.

Harmon said she gets out for the essentials, the grocery store and the pharmacy, and she has been checking on friends and neighbors who aren’t getting out to see if they need anything dropped off to them.

“I’m lucky — I can drive and go the store,” Harmon said. “Many people are waiting on someone to bring them things.”

In addition to spending time on her patio, Harmon is also following along with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Masses that are conducted by Fr. Patrick Broussard and posted on social media.