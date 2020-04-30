Domestic abuse hotline launched to address reported rise in violence

Penny Appeal USA has announced a new domestic violence hotline to serve the increasing cases of domestic abuse due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner within the United States, which equates to nearly 10 million people. Every 9 seconds, a woman is being assaulted.

Intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crimes and 19 percent of domestic violence involves a weapon.

COVID-19 has only increased these statistics. People are forced to be quarantined with an abuser and this has exacerbated relationships that were already abusive before the outbreak.

The pandemic has served as yet another barrier to safety for victims of domestic abuse.

According to The Washington Post, this health and economic crisis has caused 26.5 million people to be laid off or furloughed, leaving victims with no financial means to escape from their abusive partners.

While most states are under lockdown or have stay-at-home orders, abusers know victims can’t run next door or go to someone else’s home. It’s much harder to get to safety during this pandemic.

Penny Appeal USA Domestic Violence Projects Lead, Sa’idah Sudan said, “Right now, there’s a surge in calls to domestic violence shelters and agencies. We know that this period of social distancing presents increased opportunities for domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is about power and control. A key tactic of abusers is to cut victim’s contacts from family and friends. Right now, these victims are in the same house with the abusers and there’s nowhere for them to go.”

As a result, Penny Appeal USA has started a 24-hour domestic abuse hotline that people can call or text at (704) 764-1773. The Domestic Violence Lead will answer any questions and help victims develop a safety plan.

As a relief and development organization that never stops working to eradicate poverty, we know that low-income women are more likely to stay in abusive relationships because they do not have the financial means to leave. Domestic violence and poverty are interconnected.