National ‘Day of Prayer’ observance proclaimed, annual event planned Thursday

Through official proclamation signed by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux, Thursday, May 7, will be observed locally as the 29th Annual National Day of Prayer.

As announced by Chairperson Judy Svendsen, the theme of this year’s observance is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”

The local observance will begin at 6 p.m. via live stream from The Depot Square. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the event will only be provided for viewing by live stream, not by attending the actual event at the Depot location.

From home, followers can view the “virtual” observance live on the City of Rayne’s Facebook page.

The city’s proclamation notes that the Continental Congress celebrated the first National Day of Prayer in 1775 and, ever since, it has become a tradition for U.S. presidents, state governors and municipal mayors to proclaim a National Day of Prayer.

The first Thursday of May was officially designated as the National Day of Prayer in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

“If we ever needed to humble ourselves before our Heavenly Father and ask Him to forgive us for not fearing and honoring Him in everything that we do, it is now,” the proclamation states.

“We ask that He hear the prayer of our city and its people once again and act on our behalf. We thank God that despite our many challenges, our people and our city are filled with God’s blessings. Thank you for uniting in prayer to acknowledge His mercy and amazing grace.”

The public (all denominations) is invited and encouraged to attend Thursday’s event, as noted Svendsen.

This year’s observance marks the 68th national event and the 29th for the City of Rayne.