Zaunbrecher speaks to Attakapas Study Club

The Attakapas Study Club of Crowley met on Nov. 11 at the home of Helen Zaunbrecher.

President Elizabeth Regan called the meeting to order and JoAnn Arnaud, parlimentarian, led the Pledge of Allegiance and the club collect.

Zaunbrecher, who was in charge of the program, introduced her husband, Jim Zaunbrecher, who told of some of his experiences while serving in the military.

Jim Zaunbrecher served from December 1951 to November 1953. He spent time in Korea during the Korean War, and in Japan and Germany, as well. Jim said that Helen wrote to him every day, but he didn’t always receive the letters in a timely manner, so he would sometimes get thirty or more in one day. With the meeting being held on Veterans Day, the club members were pleased to have a veteran present the program.

The twelve members present were Arnaud, Bettie Duhon, Jackie Buescher, Shirley Griffin, Barbara Lengefeld, Bonnie Matirne, Gerry Meche, Regan, Dorothy Simon, Ethel Thibodeaux Roy Lynn Trahan and Helen Zaunbrecher.

Refreshments provided by Simon, Jerry Stevenson (who was unable to attend) and Helen Zaunbrecher were enjoyed by all.