USS Kidd Veterans Museum offers virtual tours

The USS Kidd Veterans Museum may be physically closed due to the coronavirus, but online it is open for business in an amazing way.

The Kidd, a Fletcher-class destroyer, is a museum ship berthed on the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge and is the only surviving US destroyer still in her World War II configuration.

Thanks to modern technology, visitors can take a virtual 3D tour of the ship’s forward section. The museum created the 3D tour as a way for teachers, students, history buffs and World War II enthusiasts to visit the USS Kidd from home.

The ship was named after Rear Admiral Isaac Campbell Kidd Sr. who was killed aboard his flagship, USS Arizona during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Of note is that the Kidd is the only vessel in the history of the US Navy granted permission to fly the skull-and-crossbones of the Jolly Roger flag of piracy. Permission for the crew to fly the flag was obtained by Rear Admiral Kidd’s widow.

To experience the 3D tour, visit the Kidd’s website at https://www.usskidd.com and click on the “Explore Our Virtual Ship” button, then click on the “Explore in 3D” button.

Open for exploration are the pilot house, sonar room, food service area, radio central, officers’ country, officers’ state room, small arms room, chief’s CPO head, ammunition handling room, chief petty officer’s mess, forward enlisted berth, hallway, interior communications and plotting room, officers’ wardroom, combat information center and main deck.

In addition to the 3D tour, visitors to the Kidd’s website can select the “Virtual ‘Guided’ Tour,” which provides detailed information and a variety of photographs of over 30 points of interest on the ship.

Best of all, there is no charge (although visitors can consider making a donation) and the virtual museum is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.