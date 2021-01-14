Sorority hears of ‘Questions You Were Afraid to Ask’

Members of Laureate Mu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Elsie Rowell on Jan. 5.

President Phyllis Triggs led the group in the opening ritual and Pledge of Allegiance. Guest Maria Sarver was introduced to the group.

For her program, the hostess reviewed the book, “Is It Safe to Kiss My Cat? and Other Questions You Were Afraid to Ask” by Carol Ann Rinzler.

The book is divided into six sections filled with fun facts and information pertaining to possible problems with animals, food, health and almost anything from cell phones to thunderstorms. Rowell chose the section on animals. She told the group that it is safe to kiss your cat, but better a peck on the top of the head than on the mouth. Also mentioned were kissing and sleeping with dogs, turtles, fish, snakes and chickens.

Triggs was selected as this year’s Valentine sweetheart. Plans to honor her will be made at the next meeting.

Members were asked to bring Mean Green cleaner to the next meeting, which will be held at the home of Connie Jaubert.

The hostess served refreshments to those present, including Glenda Atkinson, Shirley Griffin, Triggs and Sarver.