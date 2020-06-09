Article Image Alt Text

Sorority donates to soup kitchen

Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:39pm
CROWLEY

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Members of Laureate Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi recently made a donation to Miss Helen’s Soup Kitchen. On hand for the June 3 donation were, from left, Phyllis Triggs, sorority president; Deacon Paul Matte, manager of Miss Helen’s; and Elsie Rowell, sorority service chairman. The soup kitchen has been serving lunch during the pandemic on a pickup basis and will resume indoor serving when the new facility opens. The sorority also presented a donation to Crowley’s Christian Care Center.

