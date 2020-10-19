Sorority chapter hears of piano

Article Image Alt Text

“My Wonderful Piano” was the program presented by Phyllis Triggs at the meeting of Laureate Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held at her home on Oct. 6.

CROWLEY

Members of Laureate Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi recently met at the home of President Phyllis Triggs.
Due to the restrictions that had been in place since the onset of COVID-19, but have now been lifted, the Oct. 6 gathering was the first in-person meeting since February.
The hostess presented a program entitled “My Wonderful Piano.”
She began by describing the makeup of the piano and told the group that it was given to her by her parents when she was about nine years old. She then played several numbers on the piano, concluding by accompanying the members for a sing-a-long.
Triggs announced that she had received the certificate awarded for a three-star chapter.
She then presented Founder’s Day awards: Woman of the Year, Nancy Tislow; Perfect Attendance, Cheryl LeMaire, Tislow and Triggs; and Best Program, Triggs for her program on Hawaii.
Paper towels were collected for the soup kitchen. Cajun seasoning was requested for the November meeting, which will be hosted by Gloria Stutes.
The group celebrated the chapter birthday. Gifts were exchanged in the secret sister reveal.
Refreshments were served to those present, Glenda Atkinson, Shirley Griffin, Connie Jaubert, LeMaire, Elsie Rowell, Stutes and Tislow.

