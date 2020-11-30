Shadows Christmas Craft Market set for Saturday, Dec. 12

The Shadows-on-the-Teche is hosting a craft market just in time to finish your holiday shopping.

The Shadows Christmas Craft Market will take place in the Shadows gardens on Sat., Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors from around Louisiana will display and sell their original work. You’re sure to find that missing gift for your holiday list.

Admission to the fair is $5 per person (12 and older) and $3 for children (ages 6-11), and includes a peek into holidays past on a tour of the Shadows.

Holiday decorations and the scent of the season will fill the rooms on this special tour. Raffle tickets will be sold to win items donated by the vendors.

“Grab your Christmas list and come enjoy the day with your family and friends while supporting local artists, craftsmen, and the Shadows-on-the-Teche,” said Jayd Buteaux, Shadows marketing and programs manager.

This year, the event has been modified to ensure a safe experience for visitors, vendors and workers. The Shadows is encouraging visitors to wear masks while onsite and when social distancing is not possible. Shadows staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks during the event. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for visitors to use.