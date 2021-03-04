Shadows announces plein air competition, events

The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Painting Competition invites the public to attend a plein air painting demonstration led by Kenn Backhaus.

The demonstration will take place on Thursday, March 18, at 2 p.m. near the Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St. The exact location will be announced at a later date. The demo will take place outside, weather permitting, and is free to attend. Masks will be required and social distancing measures observed.

Backhaus is the most nationally accredited Bucks County, Pennsylvania, impressionist living today. He is a master level artist in both the Oil Painters of America and the American Impressionist Society, Inc.

He is a member and past president of the Plein Air Painters of America, the oldest and most prestigious plein air organization in the country and has also achieved signature member status in the California Art Club, one of the oldest and most active art organizations. His paintings have won numerous awards and have been featured in several museum shows, Plein Air Magazine and two recently published books. Backhaus was one of the host artists in the APT Television Series Passport and Palette and the PBS Series Plein Air, Painting the American Landscape.

Plein Air schedule:

The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Painting Competition will take place March 13-19. Visitors are invited to travel around the seven-parish area and watch artists paint en plein air. Other festivities planned during competition week are an art talk, painting demonstration, paint out, awards reception and fine art sale, and quick draw competition. All activities and events are free to attend and participate unless otherwise noted.

• Sat., March 13, at 3 p.m.: Quick Draw competition in downtown New Iberia where artists will have two hours to complete a painting.

• Tues., March 16, at 1 p.m.: Kenn Backhaus will lead a Plein Air Painting Demonstration at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum.

• Wed., March 17, at 7:30 p.m.: Kenn Backhaus will lead a Plein Air Painting Talk at the Shadows Visitor Center.

• Thurs., March 18, at 2 p.m.: Kenn Backhaus will lead a Plein Air Painting Demonstration near the Shadows in downtown New Iberia.

• Fri., March 19, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in a Paint Out in Downtown New Iberia. Works produced at the Paint Out will be judged, awarded ribbons and available for sale. Free to participate, but registration is required.

• Fri., March 19, at 6:30 p.m.: Shadows Plein Air culminates in an Awards Ceremony and Fine Art Sale at the Shadows Visitor Center. Awards announced at 7 p.m.

All paintings completed during the week will be available for sale throughout the week at the Shadows Visitor Center and online.