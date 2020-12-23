Sarah Marie Thibodeaux weds Clint David Henry

ROBERTS COVE - The picturesque St. Leo IV Catholic Church formed the perfect setting on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, for a 6 p.m. Nuptial Mass uniting Sarah Marie Thibodeaux and Clint David Henry in holy matrimony.

The bride is the daughter of Gaylon and Stephanie Thibodeaux of Roberts Cove. Her grandparents are the late Anthony and Josephine Thevis of Roberts Cove, Harvey Thibodeaux and the late Melba Thibodaux of Indian Bayou.

The groom is the son of Karl and Susan Henry of Roberts Cove. His grandparents are the late Nolton and Rita Neu Menard, Vernice Gautreaux and the late Floyd Gautreaux, and the late Remie Henry, all of Rayne.

The double-ring ceremony was celebrated by Fr. Brent Smith. Scriptures were recited by Gwen Thevis, aunt of the bride, and Layna Thibdeaux, cousin of the groom.

Against a backdrop of musical selections provided by organist Tommy Guidry and vocalist Vanessa Benoit, the bride entered on the arm of her father. She wore an elegant pearl Mikado gown designed with a strapless sweetheart neckline and an A-lined pleated skirt fully adorned with self-covered buttons through a flowing traditional train. Overlaying the bodice was a candlelight sheer overlay with iridescent beading and a glittering Swarovski crystal belt defining the gown at the waistline.

From a pulled-back hair style fell an elegant classic illusion veil lined with pearls and Swarovski crystals that fell to a fingertip length.

She carried a bridal bouquet of various shades of roses, eucalyptus and lamb’s ears wrapped in antique white satin ribbon with an heirloom framed picture of her maternal grandmother, her parent’s wedding rings and her grandfather’s rosary.

Traditional items selected by the bride for her wedding day included her maternal grandfather’s rosary as something old, while something new was her veil, a gift from her maternal grandmother. Something borrowed was her parent’s wedding rings in her bouquet, while something blue was a London blue topaz and diamond baquette ring, a gift from her groom.

Attending the bride as matron of honor was a close friend, Hannah Johnson. Bridesmaids were Allie Gossen and Tori Lasseigne, friends of the bride, and Courtney Henry, sister of the groom.

Bridal attendants each wore a formal-length gown in a cabernet tone designed with a double V-neckline. It was cinched at the waist with an elegant A-lined skirt. Each carried a smaller version of the bride’s bouquet.

Serving as flower girl was Aubrey Henry, the groom’s godchild. She wore a tea-length dress of lace and tulle highlighted with a cabernet satin sash at the waist. She carried a pomander of cabernet roses, keeping with the theme of the wedding decor.

Attending his brother as best man was Daniel Henry. Groomsmen were Taylor Thibodeaux and Kane Thibodeaux, brothers of the bride, and Zack Henry, nephew of the groom.

Male attendants each wore a classic navy tuxedo with a cabernet tie and a miniature ivory rose for the jacket lapel.

Serving as ring bearer was Noah Adams, the bride’s godchild. He was attired in navy slacks, white shirt with suspenders and bow tie.

The bride’s mother, the former Stephanie Thevis, and the groom’s mother, the former Susan Menard, each wore a navy, floor-length formal and carried ivory roses.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the couple was honored during a reception held at The Warehouse Event Center in Rayne. Against the historical ambiance of the center, guest tables were covered with ivory linens and topped with votive candles, lighted lanterns and pictures of the couple. The dance floor was enhanced by lighted ivory ceiling drapes.

Among the refreshments was the bride’s cake, a three-tier traditional white confection of almond-flavored buttercream with each tier accented with flowers and greenery. The top tier was the perfect place for the letter “H” in silver script. The cake was made with love by the bride’s aunt, Amanda Lanclos.

The groom’s cake was a three-tier confection in both chocolate and red velvet carrying a hunting theme.

Following a wedding trip to Tennessee, the couple will reside in Roberts Cove.

Prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held Wednesday, Nov. 25, hosted by family of the couple at the home of the bride’s parents.

Sarah is a 2015 graduate of Notre Dame Hgh School of Acadia Parish in Crowley. She is attending Louisiana State University at Alexandria while employed by the Acadia Parish School Board.

Clint is a 2009 graduate of Rayne High School and is presently employed by Offshore Energy Services.