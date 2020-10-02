Article Image Alt Text

Jefferson Mansion

Rip Van Winkle Gardens, Jefferson Mansion open with regular hours

Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:38pm
NEW IBERIA

Rip Van Winkle Gardens and the Jefferson Mansion are open and have returned to their regular business hours.
The mansion and gardens are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the mansion has tours every hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased from the gift shop to tour the mansion or to walk around the gardens. Masks must be worn upon entry of any building on the property.
Social distance is a requirement when walking around the gardens and inside of buildings. Limited capacity in buildings is strictly enforced.
Cafe Jefferson is open to limited capacity from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information visit RipVanWinkleGardens.com or contact Nicholas Delcambre at (337) 359-8525 or Nick.RipVanWinkle@gmail.com.

