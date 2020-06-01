Rice queen to continue her reign

The International Rice Festival has announced that its 83rd queen, Jimi Madison Joubert, has agreed to continue her reign until the 84th festival is held and a new queen is crowned.

A statement had been issued by the IRF on May 22 indicating that activities related to the 84th festival would be placed “on hold” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the IRF Facebook page, Joubert was very fond of her “queen life” prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, having traveled over 2,800 miles in four months. Among her favorite events attended were the Orange Festival, the Crowley Carnival d’Acadie parade and the Strawberry Festival Ball. She is looking forward to getting back on the road with her “rhinestone sisters” soon.

Joubert is the 20-year-old daughter of Kellie and John Joubert of Opelousas and is currently a senior at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she is majoring in accounting.