Parton to offer free online bedtime reading series

Earlier this week, Dolly Parton began reading children’s books for bedtime, the start of a series entitled “Goodnight with Dolly.”

“Goodnight with Dolly” will feature Parton reading a series of Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time.

The readings will be a mixture of Dolly and the interior pages of the books.

The books will include “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long, “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney, “I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton, “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn, “Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell, “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen, “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper, “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña, “Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton, and “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper.

Once a week for 10 weeks at 8 p.m., Parton will deliver her story with the program available across the Imagination Library, Dolly Parton, World Choice Investments and Dollywood channels.

The read alongs will be a personal gift from Parton to all families.

Parton said, “This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right. I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love.

“ It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.”

“Goodnight with Dolly” can be found online at https://imaginationlibrary.com/goodnight-with-dolly.