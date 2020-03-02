Luncheons wrap up Krewe of Town Revelers 2020 Mardi Gras season

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Many royal subjects celebrated the reign of King Cimmer LXV Jimmy Broussard at the annual King’s Luncheon held at the Crowley Town Club the day after the Krewe of Town Revelers Mardi Gras Ball. Dukes and Pages of the “I Want My Cim TV – A Celebration of the 80’s” 2020 Mardi Gras Ball present for the event were, front row from left, Duke Dr. Don Marx, Legacy Duke Dr. Ted Reaux, King Cimmer LXV Jimmy Broussard, Dukes Matt Doty and Jason Coats; back row, Pages to the King, Ty Comeaux and Dominic Pommier. Also present but not pictured is Duke Dr. Eric Vondenstein.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
In addition to Queen Cimmer LXV, female members of the “I Want My Cim TV – A Celebration of the 80’s” 2020 Mardi Gras Ball court present for the annual King’s Luncheon were, front row from left, Maids Shanna Monk and Kasey Guidry, King and Queen Cimmer LXV Jimmy Broussard and Casey Capel Vercher, Maids Dr. Maura Cavell and Elizabeth Monk; back row, Pages to the Queen Eleanor Guchereau and Annalyn Monk. Also present but not pictured was Legacy Maid Jessica Capel Ardoin.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Past Krewe of Town Revelers Mardi Gras Kings on hand for the King’s Luncheon included, from left, Chris Brammer, Greg Jones, Clayton Dailey, King Cimmer LXV Jimmy Broussard, Elliot Doré, Scott Sibley, Larry Chiasson and Larry Dubose. Also present but not pictured were Hank Capel and Jay Suire.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Maids and Pages to Queen Cimmer LXV Casey Capel Vercher on hand to celebrate her reign at the annual Queens Luncheon held at the Crowley Town Club Thursday, Feb. 27, were, front row from left, Pages to the Queen Annalyn Monk and Eleanor Guchereau; back row, Maids Dr. Maura Cavell and Elizabeth Monk, Queen Cimmer LXV Casey Capel Vercher, and Maids Kasey Guchereau and Shanna Monk.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
The wife of King Cimmer LXV Jimmy Broussard, along with the wives of several of the court’s Dukes, were present for the Queen’s Luncheon. They included, from left, Jennifer Vondenstein, Lynn Broussard, Queen Cimmer LXV Casey Capel Vercher, Tina Reaux and Dr. Sandra Marx.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Past Krewe of Town Revelers Mardi Gras queens on hand for the Queen’s Luncheon included, seated from left, Nancy Tislow, Delores Nutt, Denise Maddie, Queen Cimmer LXV Casey Capel Vercher, Katie Chiasson, Patti Brammer, Phyllis Owens; Tina Reaux, Ellen Dailey, Judy Guillot, Lisa Dupuis, Karen Spaetgens, Ruthie Piron, Sandi Doré, Becky Lamm and Laurie Suire.