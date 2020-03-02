Luncheons wrap up Krewe of Town Revelers 2020 Mardi Gras season

PHOTO SUBMITTED

Many royal subjects celebrated the reign of King Cimmer LXV Jimmy Broussard at the annual King’s Luncheon held at the Crowley Town Club the day after the Krewe of Town Revelers Mardi Gras Ball. Dukes and Pages of the “I Want My Cim TV – A Celebration of the 80’s” 2020 Mardi Gras Ball present for the event were, front row from left, Duke Dr. Don Marx, Legacy Duke Dr. Ted Reaux, King Cimmer LXV Jimmy Broussard, Dukes Matt Doty and Jason Coats; back row, Pages to the King, Ty Comeaux and Dominic Pommier. Also present but not pictured is Duke Dr. Eric Vondenstein.