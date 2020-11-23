LSUE to host Winter Fair

The LSU Eunice Campus Activities Board will host a Winter Fair on Friday, Dec. 4.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Acadian Center Front Lawn will have real snow to create a “Winter Wonderland” for kids of all ages.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. with arts and crafts, as well as an opportunity with to take pictures with Santa Claus.

The night will end with a 6 p.m. showing of “The Polar Express” on the lawn with hot chocolate. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the Winter Fair.