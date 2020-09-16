LSU School of Theatre to go live with virtual production of ‘Happy Days’

The LSU School of Theatre will go live and virtual with Samuel Beckett’s absurdist play “Happy Days.”

The moment the lights come up, a woman is revealed buried in a mound of dirt from the waist down.

Her first words of “Another Heavenly Day!” seem to insist that the show is in fact aptly named, despite growing evidence in every moment to the contrary.

Her chipper attitude doesn’t diminish as she makes lighthearted conversation in an attempt to distract from her plight. However, nothing can seem to halt her slow descent the ground.

“Happy Days” may seem absurd and otherworldly, but the struggles with isolation and despair are eerily familiar in these troubling times.

LSU Theatre senior Brandon Persica is directing the production. It will be performed virtually through Zoom.

Performances are set for Oct. 27 - Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 1

Virtual tickets are $6 for students and $12 for non-students.

Tickets are available online at www.lsu.edu/cmda/theatre with instructions on how to access the live performance.

For more information, visit www.lsu.edu/cmda/theatre or email stabler1@lsu.edu.