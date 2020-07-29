LPB gala rescheduled

The Louisiana Legends Awards Gala and Auction that was to take place October 22 has been rescheduled.

Friends of LPB Executive Director Terri Crockett says, “Due to ongoing threat of the coronavirus, the Legends Gala has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, May 6, 2021. The decision to postpone the Louisiana Legends Gala is being made out of concern for the wellbeing of our guests. Our first priority is to ensure that every precaution is taken.”

The Louisiana Legends being honored next spring are Dr. Carolyn Leach Huntoon, scientist and the first woman to serve as Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center; Dr. Terry King, world-renowned pediatric cardiologist, co-inventor of the “King Mills Cardiac Umbrella” device; Terry Landry, the first African-American Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police; Johnny Robinson, LSU great and 2019 NFL Hall of Fame inductee; and Donna Saurage, philanthropist and Manager of CCC Holding L.L.C., the parent company of Community Coffee Company.

For more information, contact Terri A. Crockett at (800) 272-8161 ext. 4464, (225) 767-4464 or tcrockett@lpb.org, or visit www.lpb.org/legends.