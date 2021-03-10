Homeland Civic and Social Club marks 23 years

PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Homeland Civic and Social Club recently celebrated the 23rd anniversary of its founding at Israelite Baptist Church. Pastor Ivan J. Lewis and the church’s congregation welcomed the group with Southern hospitality and a reviving message. Following the service, club members enjoyed a luncheon at Fezzo’s restaurant. On hand for the Sunday, Feb. 28, Founder’s Day event were, from left, Dr. DeBira Broussard, secretary; Sandra Minix, member; Anthony Thibo, president; Jeanette Shepherd, vice president; Nelwyn Bolden, treasurer; and Sheral Garrick, honorary member/events coordinator.