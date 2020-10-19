Hilliard Art Museum announces fall exhibits

Hilliard Art Museum – University of Louisiana at Lafayette is featuring three exhibits during its Fall 2020 season.

• “Bridging the Mississippi: Spans Across the Father of Waters” captures the river from an interesting perspective – the bridges that span it.

The exhibit features more than 50 images taken by photographer Philip Gould at various spots along the more than 2,300-mile long river. It will be on display until April 3.

• “Acadian Brown Cotton: The Fabric of Acadiana” examines the artistic and cultural significance – and revitalization – of the tradition of weaving with brown cotton.

An assortment of hand-woven blankets tells a comprehensive story about a craft that’s been passed from generation to generation for 250 years. The exhibit ends June 30.

• “Black Nature: Letitia Huckaby” features multimedia pieces the Southern artist created by printing photos she has taken onto textiles framed with embroidery hoops.

The series examines themes such as the lasting impact of slavery and a history of denied opportunities for African Americans. The exhibit runs until July 10.

Hilliard University Art Museum features 11,000 square feet of gallery space and is the largest exhibition space between Houston and New Orleans.

It houses a collection of 18th- through 21st-century European, Asian and American art. In addition to its permanent collection, it offers changing exhibitions of regional, national and international art.

The museum is at 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., on the UL Lafayette campus.

Admission to Hilliard University Art Museum is $5 for adults, $4 for adults over age 62, $3 for students between the ages of 5 and 17 and free for children younger than 5 years old. UL Lafayette students, faculty and staff members can visit the museum for free with their University ID cards.

To learn more about the museum, exhibits, artists and programs, visit hilliardmuseum.org or call (337) 482-2278.