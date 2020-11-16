Article Image Alt Text

Garden club plans for ‘Deck the Streets’

Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:19pm
CROWLEY

PHOTO SUBMITTED
The Crowley Garden Club recently held its November meeting at the residence of Christie Brammer. The meeting was co-hosted by Saja Hoffpauir and Carol Trahan and featured a program on during which members shared their observations of birds and their behaviors. The members also discussed a variety of old and new business, including participation in Crowley Main Street’s “Deck the Streets” event. On hand for the Tuesday, Nov. 10, meeting were, seated from left, Virginia Duson, Sissy Gall, Kathy Sherwood, Marilyn Lawson; standing, Bobbie delaHoussaye, Jackie Fogleman, Trahan, Wylie Barrow, Georgie Petitjean, Sammy Reggie and Brammer.

