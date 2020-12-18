Essanee Theatre receives restoration grant

NEW IBERIA - Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the City of New Iberia have received a $50,000 National Park Service Grant by the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development for the restoration of the Essanee Theater.

Built in 1937, the Essanee Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017 as a contributing resource to the Downtown New Iberia National Register Commercial Historic District. The period of significance for the Downtown New Iberia Commercial Historic District was 1870 to 1967.

Restoration of the theater marquee to a previous design based on historic photographs (ca. 1952) will include:

• Marquee restoration (housing and lighting);

• Replacing the metal ceiling under the canopy;

• Modifying the exterior masonry at the canopy to install flashing;

• Restoring the canopy supports; and

• Electric upgrades for the marquee.

About the Essanee Theater

Iberia Performing Arts League, owners of the Essanee Theater, provide a full range of theatrical experience for the New Iberia community and surrounding areas. Plays have open auditions and any community citizen is invited to audition. The result has been a wide age range and a diverse group auditioning with a good mix of senior citizens, teenagers and youngsters. There is a good mix of experienced and novice thespians, as well as a large backstage crew and technological group. For more information, visit IPAL online.

For more information on the restoration, contact Jane Braud at (337) 369-2300 or jbraud@cityofnewiberia.com.