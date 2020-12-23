Ebonites honor Debs at Christmas Social

DEBS ENJOY CHRISTMAS SOCIAL - The Ebonite Civic & Social Club of Rayne hosted a Christmas social in honor of the 2021 Debutantes the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 20, at the KC Home of Rayne. Honored were, from left, Malaysia Wheeler, Jamirie Onezine, Arianna Thompson and McKenzie Redeaux. The Debs were treated to a beautiful song and prayer and a very informative talk by Rev. Dexter Harmon concerning the origin of the annual Deb Ball and what it means to be a debutante. The debs also enjoyed delicious finger foods including a special cake and punch. Following the meal, they were presented with special gifts provided by the Ebonites. All social distancing and safety protocols were followed.