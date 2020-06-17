Club holds annual planning meeting

The executive committee and other members of the Attakapas Study Club recently met at the home of Elizabeth Regan to plan the programs for the coming year.

Members present at the June 10 meeting included Jackie Buescher, Bettie Duhon, Shirley Griffin, Barbara Lengefeld, Gerry Meche, Josie Millet, Elizabeth Regan, Ethel Thibodeaux and Roy Lynn Trahan

The first item on the agenda was the installation of the new secretary, Lengefeld, performed by Griffin.

The meeting programs, program leaders, locations and hostesses were all decided upon for the new year 2020-2021, with the first meeting to be held on Sept. 9.

Delicious refreshments were served by Meche and Griffin.