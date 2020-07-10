Article Image Alt Text

Cité des Arts reschedules final shows of 2020 season

Fri, 07/10/2020 - 12:38pm
LAFAYETTE

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Cité des Arts is postponing and rescheduling the final three shows of its 2020 season to 2021.
William Shakespeare’s comedy “The Merchant of Venice” is now scheduled for May 14-30, 2021, Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” is set for Aug. 19 through Sep. 5, 2021, and Cité des Arts’ adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Cajun Christmas Carol” will run Nov. 26 through Dec. 19, 2021.
“At this point and time, we are unable to use the theatre for live performances, and it is unclear when or if we will be able to do so for the remainder of 2020,” says Cité des Arts Program Director Daniel Ladmirault.
“Therefore, it is impractical from a health, safety and economic stand-point to plan on having these productions to close out the year.
“The health and safety of our patrons, actors, and crew is of paramount importance.”
For more information, call (337) 291-1122.

