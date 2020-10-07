Celebrate ‘Boo at the Zoo’ all month long at Zoosiana

With COVID-19 causing most Halloween activities to be curtailed, Zoosiana is offering an alternative that families will be able to enjoy throughout the month of October - Boo at the Zoo.

Visitors can enjoy Boo at the Zoo decorations and a festive Halloween atmosphere anytime between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31.

Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, and Zoosiana will be keeping its annual costume contest alive by holding it online.

To enter, visit the zoo and take a photo of your child or family at one of the designated photo opportunity spots. Email your best photo to boo@zoosiana.com.

All costume contest submissions will be posted to Zoosiana’s Facebook Page as they are received. The photo with the most “likes” by the end of the day (11:59 p.m.) on Oct. 31 will win a prize. Submissions are limited to one per child or group.

By submitting a photo, you consent to Zoosiana posting your submitted photo online for public voting on Zoosiana’s Facebook and Instagram.

The winner will be announced on Zoosiana’s Facebook and Instagram and will be contacted by email no later than Nov. 2.

Trick-or-treat bags will also be available to all costumed children 12 years of age and under as they exit the zoo.

Social distancing and safety policies will be enforced, and the charge to enter is normal zoo pricing.

For more info call (337) 837-4325 or visit https://zoosiana.com. Zoosiana is located at 5601 Hwy. 90 E in Broussard.