Audubon Society can help bring more birds to your yard

Wed, 03/24/2021 - 3:42pm

You can bring more birds to your yard with native plants, and the National Audubon Society will help you know what to plant.
Its online database uses your zip code to tell you what plant is native and what birds it attracts.
Enter your 5-digit zip code to use Audubon’s native plants database and explore the best plants for birds in your area, as well as local resources and links to more information. By entering your email address, you’ll receive an emailed list of the native plants you’ve selected, get additional tips on creating your bird-friendly habitat and help us keep track of your contributions to our efforts to get 1 million native plants for birds in the ground.
Visit https://www.audubon.org/native-plants.

