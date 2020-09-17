Attakapas Study Club screens movie

Members of the Attakapas Study Club of Crowley recently gathered for their first meeting of the new club year.

The meeting was held at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

The Sept. 9 meeting was called to order by President Liz Regan, and, in the absence of the parliamentarian, Regan also led the Pledge of Allegiance and the club collect.

Various officer and committee reports were given. There being no business, a motion was made that the meeting be adjourned.

Refreshments were provided by Bettie Duhon and Roy Lynn Trahan.

Jackie Buescher, who was in charge of the program, showed the movie “The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” which everyone enjoyed.

The eleven members present included Buescher, Duhon, Barbara Lengefeld, Shirley Griffin, Bonnie Matirne, Gerry Meche, Josie Millet, Sandra Pruitt, Regan, Trahan and Helen Zaunbrecher.