AOC seeking videos for new ‘Cajun Covid Cooking’ program

Has the COVID lockdown challenged your cooking skills, your recipe library, your creativity in the kitchen?

We’re all feeling the effects of having to prepare a meal or two every single day.

Now there’s hope for the kitchen challenges of 2020.

AOC is producing a new program called Cajun Covid Cooking and is inviting everyone in the community to have their own guest appearance.

AOC is soliciting home videos from all of you who want to share your most impressive kitchen experiences.

All you have to do to become famous is to record and send your short videos in. AOC will distribute them on TV, YouTube, Facebook and its website.

Simple ideas for moms, quick weeknight dinners, old time family standards, sandwiches, desserts and even pro-tips and kitchen hacks - all types of culinary related submissions are welcome.

Take a look at some sample videos, find recording tips and a quick and easy online submission process at www.aocinc.org.

AOC Community Media is Lafayette’s nonprofit community media center working to build an informed and engaged community through media, technology and education.

AOC Community Media is a vital part of Acadiana’s infrastructure serving its residents, local government, schools and nonprofits on a daily basis. For more information, visit www.aocinc.org.