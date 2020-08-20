Annual Louisiana Book Festival, set for Oct. 31, cancelled

The Louisiana Center for the Book has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Louisiana Book Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival had been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.

“We know the Louisiana Book Festival is a big part of the fall season and not having it will be disappointing to many,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

“But my office is committed to doing our part to keep our community safe by putting the health and safety of the public and our employees at the forefront in making decisions.”

The internationally-recognized and award-winning Louisiana Book Festival brings together private industry, community stakeholders and local, state and federal partners each year to present a festival that highlights and celebrates Louisiana’s tremendous literary heritage and brings over 20,000 people from all over the world to downtown Baton Rouge.

“As we made this decision, I was reminded our literary community and those who support it are some of Louisiana’s greatest treasures,” said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton. “Together we have created something incredibly meaningful that stands as a tribute to Louisiana and tells her story with voices that represent all of us; that story will continue to be told until the 2021 Louisiana Book Festival brings us together again.”

The Louisiana Book Festival is a free event that takes place in the heart of Baton Rouge in the Louisiana State Capitol, State Library of Louisiana, Capitol Park Museum, and tents on neighboring streets each fall.

It features over 200 authors and panelists discussing their books and more than 100 programs, including the Young Readers’ Pavilion, where children and parents enjoy storytelling and performances; Teen Headquarters, featuring bestselling and award-winning young adult authors; and a wide variety of book-related activities, exhibitors, and performances.

For more information about the festival and future dates, visit www.LouisianaBookFestival.org.