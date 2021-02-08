‘Return to Yakni Chitto’ exhibit at Vermilionville

For the last year, Monique Michelle Verdin’s exhibit, “Return to Yakni Chitto,” has been traveling around south Louisiana in honor of the migrations of Verdin’s Houma family through the Gulf South.

Produced by the Neighborhood Story Project, a collaborative ethnography nonprofit, the exhibit was created to celebrate the publication of the first book written by an Indigenous artist in Louisiana (University of New Orleans Press 2019).

From the NSP’s corner store in the Seventh Ward of New Orleans to Los Isleños Museum, to the Newcomb Art Museum and now to Vermilionville, the exhibit seeks to raise awareness of Indigenous histories and the deep community ties along the bayous of the region.

Curated by artist Michel Varsico, “Return to Yakni Chito” is designed around three triangular pillars which support collages of intimate family portraits, including archival images from Monique’s grandmother’s childhood as well as her own black and white photographs. Like the tide, excerpts of Raymond Moose Jackson’s poems move up and down the columns.

The exhibit will be on view at Vermilionville through March 29 and is included in the price of admission to the museum.

For more information call (337) 233-4077.