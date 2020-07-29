‘Martinis’ fundraiser goes virtual for 2020

This year, the Healing House’s annual fundraiser, the “Martinis” gala, will be a virtual one.

Through “Martinis a la Maison,” everyone can enjoy the gala from the comfort of their homes.

Donate $100 and receive two hand-painted martini glasses and a signed print by Lauren Sibley Brasseaux, as well as access to the online silent auction items.

The “Martinis” online auction will be open from August 3-15.

All proceeds from “Martinis a la Maison” will benefit local families in Acadiana that have experienced the death of a parent or sibling.

Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children provides grief support groups for over 200 children in an atmosphere where they are allowed to express their grief though interactive play, expressive art work and discussion groups with peers experiencing the same trauma. All services provided by Healing House are free of charge and run by trained volunteers.

For more information visit www.healing-house.org or call the Healing House at 234-0443.