‘Arts Create Hope’ virtual teacher night set Dec. 2

Tue, 11/17/2020 - 11:06am
LAFAYETTE​

Teachers from across Acadiana are invited to a virtual teacher night filled with arts, creativity and hope.
“Arts Create Hope” is a partnership between the Acadiana Center for the Arts, Hilliard Art Museum, Lafayette Parish Public Library and Vermillionville.
The virtual event takes place on Dec. 2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and is a showcase of the cultural and educational opportunities offered throughout the community for teachers and students.
Teachers will learn about opportunities for in-person and virtual field trips offered in the parish, hear from local organizations that are trying new and innovative projects and discover new tool kits and resources for teaching arts, culture, history and literacy in the classroom.
The event comes with a swag bag that attendees will need to participate in the fun and interactive evening, which will include art-making and door prizes. Participants will receive their swag bag pick-up details upon registration.
Participants are also encouraged to “embody the arts” with a costume that represents arts and creativity.
Registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit ​arts-create-hope.eventbrite.com

