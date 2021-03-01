‘Alligator Naps’ illustrates shared humanity

Currently on display at the Hilliard Art Museum in Lafayette is Kate Gordon’s installation “Alligator Naps.”

According to the museum’s website, understanding the Alligator Naps, which lurks in the enclosed space of the Clerestory Gallery, “requires pulling back many layers.”

The whole installation is comprised of large pieces of canvas hung vertically from the ceiling in layers and, combined, the canvases create a sense of depth similar to the way in which traditional painting techniques create depth.

As with a traditional painting, the illusion of depth perceived in Alligator Naps is only seen when the viewer is standing directly in front of the work of art.

“However,” the website notes, “the paintings overlap one another to create something closer to a sculpture, providing a vivid, three-dimensional sense of presence in the tight gallery space. The installation cannot be easily viewed from more than one angle... This presentation removes the false sense of certainty a close examination of a work of art can provide a viewer; it reminds us that meaning is contingent on the perspective of those doing the interpreting.”

According to the museum’s reviewer, “Gordon’s ability to easily assign meaning to her work is also, to some extent, outside of her control as well. The inspiration for her images largely comes from her dreams, which can be vivid and bizarre.

“Gordon takes her rich source material and arranges it until it feels right. This stream of consciousness approach requires she cut up canvases and stitch them onto one another, creating new connections and relationships, layers ripe for the production of meanings she is unsure of.

“Hers is an associative process that relies on the accumulation of images. For her, the interpretive process is psychologically loaded, ongoing and joyful, and, at times, dark as well.

“At its core, Alligator Naps illustrates our shared humanity in that we have an urge to understand ourselves and be understood, but we remain, in many ways, inaccessible to each other.”

Of her work, Gordon has said, “The imagery I work with is largely stream of consciousness and dream based. As the individual images are cut up and re-stitched together, a nonsensical narrative often emerges focusing on the comically dark aspects of life. This feels very in step with the current pandemic moment which is, in my mind, akin to a fever dream.”

Additionally, the museum’s reviewer is sure to note, “Each of the monumental watercolor paintings on view represents substantial labor on Gordon’s part. The canvases on which her paintings are created are first treated so they respond like paper to watercolor. The canvases are cured with PVA size (archival Elmer’s glue), and then gesso, which can be sanded to the smoothness of paper before she adds a water absorbing ground produced by Golden Artist Colors. At this point, the canvas behaves like paper. Gordon undertakes this process because it frees her to work with watercolors at a huge scale and with a material much more durable than smaller standardized watercolor paper.”

Alligator naps will be on display at the Hilliard Art Museum through June 30.

For more information regarding the museum, its hours or its admission prices, call 482-2278 or visit http://www.hilliardmuseum.org.

The Hilliard Art Museum is located at 710 E. St. Mary Blvd. in Lafayette.