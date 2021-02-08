New Orleans nuptials unite Core, Cramer

Cathryn Renee Core, of Crowley, wed Neal Parker Cramer III, of Houston, on Jan. 16, 2021 in New Orleans.

The couple met in 2010 while writing for the Louisiana State University newspaper, The Daily Reveille.

Cathryn is the daughter of Brenda Verzwyvelt Core and Byron Keith Core of Crowley. Her grandparents are the late Byron Core and Sandra Core, of Crowley, and John and Dorothy Verzwyvelt, of Lafayette.

Parker is the son of Kelly Watts Cramer and Neal Cramer Jr. of Houston, Texas. His grandparents are the late Neal Cramer Sr. and late Sharon Cramer of Houston, John and Jan Watts of Houston (both deceased) and Florence Cramer of McComb, Mississippi (deceased).

The intimate ceremony was held at four-thirty in the afternoon at the Marigny Opera House. The bride, escorted by her father, wore a custom chiffon cape overlay and reversible ivory and sienna satin dress by Diana Deane of House of Deane. The back of the cape featured an art deco-inspired multi-colored Swarovski crystal design and was worn during the ceremony over the ivory satin dress. The bride removed the cape for the first dances to feature the ivory satin. Following the ceremony and dances, she reversed the dress to feature the sienna satin for the seated wedding dinner in the emerald Rex Room at Antoine’s Restaurant in the French Quarter.

The couple was wed by Judge Laura Prosser of Baton Rouge. In lieu of traditional ceremony seating for their guests, the couple selected a variety of vintage furniture and ornate settees, sofas and chairs. Renditions of music by David Bowie, Coldplay and Regina Spektor were performed on the opera house’s baby grand piano by pianist Zachary Verzwyvelt and guitarist and vocalist John Erik Core. Readings were given by Paul Dominique, Stewart Aucoin and Annie Hundley Torrans.

The bridal party included Annie Hundley Torrans, Jeanne Lyons Davis, Abby Cramer Trigg, Carly Cramer and Stewart Aucoin. They selected their own attire for the event.

The groomsmen were Maxwell Sandlin, John Erik Core, Paul Dominique, Michael Trigg and Bryan Watts.

The bride’s bouquet was designed by Moonbeam Fleurs and featured a combination of dried flowers from the florist’s personal collection and fresh lilies. The bouquet also included her mother’s mother of pearl rosary and a handkerchief borrowed from her grandmother, Sandra Core. The bride’s Edwardian-inspired ring features diamonds from Parker’s late grandmother, Sharon Cramer.

Cathryn works as a designer and urban planner, and Parker is a management consultant for technology firms. Cathryn previously earned her bachelor’s degrees in English literature from Louisiana State University and architectural studies from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She earned her Master of Architecture degree from University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Parker holds a bachelor in political science and a Masters in Business Administration, both from Louisiana State University.

After the ceremony, the couple honeymooned on the Island of Hawai’i.

They live on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with their cat, James, where they have resided since 2016.