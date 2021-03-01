Freeland, Hensgens to wed April 17

Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Edward Freeland of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Whitney Renée Freeland, to John Peter Hensgens of Gueydan. John Peter is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Landry Hensgens.

Whitney is the daughter of Patrick and Andrée Freeland and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Alcee Freeland of Gueydan and Michael Pierre Broussard and the late Connie Minvielle Broussard of Abbeville.

Whitney is a 2014 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville and a 2018 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She is employed at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in the Intensive Care Unit in Lafayette.

Paternal grandparents of the prospective groom are the late Nicholas and Doris Hensgens of Crowley. His maternal grandparents are the late Glady and Mary Trahan of Crowley.

John Peter is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Crowley. He is presently a local rice and crawfish farmer in Vermilion Parish.

The couple will be united in holy matrimony on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at six o’clock in the evening at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville.

After the wedding, the couple will reside in Abbeville.