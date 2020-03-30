Castro, Smith exchange wedding vows

Kadie Leigh Castro and Jacob Allen Smith, both of Scott, were joyously united in holy matrimony on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Pastor Ray Swift officiated the 6 p.m. service at First Baptist Church of Lafayette.

The bride is the daughter of Troy Castro of Houston, Texas, and Barbara R. Castro of Duson. Her maternal grandparents are Rae R. Brodnax of Lafayette, the late Thomas W. Robinson and the late Bill Brodnax. Her paternal grandparents are the late Robert and Jeannette Castro of Meaux.

The groom is the son of Kent and Darlene Smith of Rayne. He is the grandson of Henry and Loretta Meaux Leonards of Crowley and the late Gene Smith, and of Herbert and Elaine Leonards Gossen of Roberts Cove.

Guests were ushered to their seats by Allen Faulk and Winston Faulk, cousins of the groom, Jeffery Johnson, friend of the couple, and Kayden Smith, godchild of the groom.

An instrumental version of Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight” accompanied the seating of the couple’s grandparents, after which the couple’s parents and the wedding party processed to Pachelbel’s “Canon in D.”

The bride, escorted to the altar by her father, entered the church to the strains of Wagner’s “Bridal Chorus” on the organ.

Kadie was gorgeous in a sleeveless, antique ivory Maggie Sottero ball gown featuring an elegant illusion V-neckline and flowing cathedral length train. The bodice was embellished with delicate floral lace appliques and Swarovski crystals that continued down the full length of the tulle skirt, and a glittering Swarovski crystal belt defined the dress at the natural waistline. The beautiful gown was finished with a plunging V-back and crystal buttons over a zipper closure.

For her headpiece, the bride selected a cathedral length veil secured by a Swarovski crystal hair comb that matched the belt of her dress.

She carried a bouquet of pink and cream roses, queen protea, eucalyptus, blue thistle and jewel-toned wildflowers hand-tied with ivory satin ribbon.

In keeping with tradition, the bride wore a pearl ring that had belonged to her late paternal grandmother and been gifted to her by her father as “something old,” while a locket, gifted to her by her mother and containing photographs of her late grandparents and great-grandparents, served as “something new.” An aquamarine ring that had belonged to her late great-grandmother Barbara Cormier served as both “something borrowed” and “something blue.”

Sydney Castro, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Serving as bridesmaids were Cora LaCombe, Carly Hillebrandt and Amy Draughon, friends of the bride; Katelyn Autrey, sister of the groom; and Kara Fontenot, cousin of the groom.

The bridal attendants were clad in full length burgundy gowns by Alfred Sung. The sleeveless satin twill dresses featured jewel necklines and diamond cut out open backs. They carried smaller versions of the bride’s bouquet.

Damian Hubbard, cousin of the groom, served as best man. Standing as groomsmen were Andrew Gossen, cousin of the groom; Caleb Castro, brother of the bride; and Ryan Guidry, Alex Prevost and Kyle Jones, friends of the groom.

Cece Smith and Grant Smith, both cousins of the bride, fulfilled the duties of flower girl and ring bearer, respectively.

For her daughter’s special day, the mother of the bride, the former Barbara Robinson, selected a full length, exposed shoulder gown with a slight cowel neckline in midnight blue chiffon. The dress was defined at the waist by left-sided ruching gathered with a jeweled brooch.

The mother of the groom, the former Darlene Gossen, chose a full length black gown with a classic A-line silhouette. The lace bodice featured a scalloped V-neckline and three quarter length sleeves, while the skirt was adorned with striking metallic floral embroidery.

Both mothers wore wristlet corsages of miniature ivory and burgundy garden roses and greenery.

An orchestral version of “Ave Maria” was played as the mothers were presented with roses and the unity candle tapers were lit.

The wedding party recessed to Steve Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.”

Following the ceremony, family and friends joined the newlywed couple for a celebration at The Madison Banquet and Reception Centre in Broussard.

An antique vanity with tri-fold mirrors beautifully adorned with roses, eucalyptus and blue thistle was set up as the guest registry table, with a formal portrait of the bride displayed near it on a wrought iron easel. Rather than a traditional guest book, those in attendance were asked to sign the matting of a framed painting of the Hotel Monteleone, the couple’s favorite place to stay in New Orleans.

Guest tables were covered with ivory linen and topped with artful arrangements of flowers, votive candles and lighted lanterns. The enchantment of the atmosphere was enhanced by lighted ivory ceiling drapes radiating from the chandelier.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of food served buffet-style, as well as a unique gumbo station.

The bride’s cake was a four-tiered confection that included a variety of flavors. The bottom tier was red velvet with cream cheese filling, the middle tiers were white cake with strawberry cream cheese and Oreo cookies and cream fillings and the top tier was cinnamon roll-flavored “Chubby Hubby,” all iced with white buttercream frosting. Pearl beading marked the base of each tier, and the confection was decorated with a cascade of fresh pink and burgundy roses and greenery. It was topped with a gold initial “S” to represent the newlyweds’ surname. The cake serving set was a gift of the bride’s maternal grandmother.

For their special toast, the bride and groom used ornately designed champagne flutes that were gifted to them by the bride’s great-aunt and uncle, Sue and Jeff Breaux.

The groom’s Funfetti cake, iced in chocolate buttercream frosting featured an amaretto filling. It was topped with a divided fleur-de-lis, with one half done in the red and black colors of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the other half done in the gold and black colors of the New Orlean Saints, and surrounded by chocolate-covered strawberries. The cake was served by the groom’s godmother, Bonnie Gossen Foreman.

As the newlyweds departed, guests sent them off by showering them with a “flurry of snow” made of biodegradable quarter-sized paper. The cups of “snow” were presented in an antique suitcase provided by the groom’s aunt, Saundra Cook, and marked with a sign that read, “Let it snow as we go.”

As wedding favors, guests were presented with Mason jars containing the ingredients for hot chocolate accompanied by notes that read, “You warmed our hearts, let us warm yours!”

On the evening prior to the wedding, the parents of the groom hosted a 7 p.m. rehearsal dinner at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette. Guests enjoyed a menu of herb roasted chicken, brisket with gravy, green beams, corn macque choux and parsley potatoes, along with bread pudding with rum sauce and black bottom pie for dessert.

The bride graduated from North Vermilion High School in 2010 before attending McNeese State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. In addition to pursuing her Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Kadie is presently employed as an intensive care unit nurse and trauma performance improvement coordinator at Lafayette General Hospital.

Jacob is a 2006 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette before earning a Master of Business Administration degree from Louisiana State University. He is currently clinical nurse manager at Lafayette General Hospital.