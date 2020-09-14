Lady Warriors cruise past CHS Ladies

The Crowley Ladies had no answer for Northside Christian’s Makenzie Droddy and Madeline Dischler Thursday in a cross-town rivalry match at Seth Trahan Memorial Gym.

The senior duo combined for 16 of the Lady Warriors’ 28 kills to lead the hosts to an impressive 3-0 sweep of the Ladies.

The Lady Warriors improved to 2-0 overall heading into Monday’s home contest against Jennings.

Crowley fell to 1-2 overall and will be in action again on Wednesday at Beau Chene.

“I thought we played really well at the net tonight,” said Northside Christian coach Tracie Clement. “We didn’t pass the ball real well tonight, but the key was pure hustle. When there was a bad pass, the girls were still picking it up and they were able to push it to the outsides, which is one of our strong points.”

Droddy, a heavy-hitting senior, made the best of her opportunities on the outside and slammed down eight kills. She also recorded eight aces and picked up six digs.

“Makenzie is new to the team, but she is definitely an asset,” said Clement of Droddy. “She hits the ball with authority. When we get the pass that we need, she’s dead on usually.”

Dischler also had a stellar night with eight kills as well. She added a pair of aces and 11 digs.

“They have some really good hitters,” said CHS coach Mercedes Rogers following the loss. “We knew that from last year, but we just didn’t do what we needed to do in crucial situations.”

Much like the loss to Breaux Bridge on Tuesday, the Ladies were in each set early , but their failure to break serve led to some big runs.

The Lady Warriors reeled off seven straight points midway through the first set to take a commanding 14-5 lead and never looked back in a 25-13 victory.

The Ladies trailed by just one, 7-6, in the second set before being outscored 18-7 down the stretch in another 25-13 loss.

The Lady Warriors closed out the match in the third set with a 25-11 victory.

“It’s like our minds just weren’t in the game tonight,” said Rogers. “I don’t know what it was, but we need to wake up and hopefully we play better next time.”

Aside from Droddy and Dischler, Kamrie Breaux, the star of Tuesday’s victory over Delcambre, also had a solid night for the Lady Warriors with five kills, three aces and eight digs.

“Kamrie didn’t get a whole lot of sets tonight because our passing was not up to par, but whenever we get that pass, she can be dominant,” said Clement.

Sophomore outside hitter Kate Daigle logged four kills and was second on the team in digs with 24. Senior libero Brylynn George led the team in digs with 31 to go along with one ace.

Senior setter Riley Armstong knocked down three kills and had four aces. She also tallied 16 assits and 12 digs.

In addition to the leaders, Mazie Hernandez had six digs and eight assists; Karlee Daigle added 12 digs and Carly Bergeron had four digs.

The Ladies were led by junior Martayshia Guidry with four kills, five blocks and three digs. Macy Butler and Makaya Damion each added two aces; Khalee Meaux had three blocks; Hannah Abshire and Emma Faulk each had four digs and Spiritual Guidry had three digs.