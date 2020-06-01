Participation in Memorial Day program an honor

Mon, 06/01/2020 - 4:50pm
CROWLEY

Editor,
I am writing to thank you for the article that was written in the Post-Signal about the Memorial Day celebration in Levy Park.
I was able to participate in the celebration with my Boy Scout troop. It was a special morning for all those that attended. I’m glad that you wrote the article for those that couldn’t make it.
After reading the article, those that didn’t make it this year might choose to attend next year.
The veterans that gave their lives as well as their families left behind deserve this recognition. I know I was honored to participate in such an awesome event.
Many thanks,
Joshua Hebert

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020