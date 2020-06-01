Participation in Memorial Day program an honor

Editor,

I am writing to thank you for the article that was written in the Post-Signal about the Memorial Day celebration in Levy Park.

I was able to participate in the celebration with my Boy Scout troop. It was a special morning for all those that attended. I’m glad that you wrote the article for those that couldn’t make it.

After reading the article, those that didn’t make it this year might choose to attend next year.

The veterans that gave their lives as well as their families left behind deserve this recognition. I know I was honored to participate in such an awesome event.

Many thanks,

Joshua Hebert