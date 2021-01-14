Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... The St. Francis Elementary Girls Basketball team won the first place trophy at their school’s basketball tournament. The team includes Erica LeJeune, Gretchen Zaunbrecher, Jody Cart, Jeleana Simar, Marguerite Gravot, Kathy Robins, Lana LeJeune, Colene LeJeune, Renae Gravot, Angie Dailey and Coach Jackie Francois.

... Students participating in the flag raising each school day to celebrate National History Month at South Crowley Elementary School are Bill Faulk, Scott Meche, Beau Sibley, Chad Vincent and Shawn Rogers.

... Jazz Crowley Recreation Biddy Basketball team includes Chuck Ashby, Charles Bier Jr., John R. LaPointe, Nicky Lyons, Blane Faulk, Brandon Johnson, Todd McFarlin, Brian Norris, Brandon Schexnider, Man Due Trinh, Coach Charles Ashby and Assistant Coach Joey Curio.

25 years ago

... Governor Edwin W. Edwards presented a grant in the amount of $25,000 to the Acadia Parish Police Jury for the Iota Fire Protection District of Acadia Parish. On hand for the presentation were Thomas K. Regan, attorney; Chairman Robert “Bobby” Walker; Gov. Edwards; Mayor John D. Sittig and Michael Pousson, board member.

... Students of the month at Egan Elementary school were Andrea Broussard, Caitlin Latiola, Bryce Daigle, Stephen Taylor, Audrey Hebert, Bruce Simon, Danna Beniot, Michelle Teele and Lakesha Regan.

... Notre Dame Student Council project “Adopt an Angel” recently brought in three truck-loads of toys and cash which were given to needy children during the holidays. Among those taking part in the program were Alexis Wingate, Margaret Gilder, Grace Salwin, Sandy Melancon, Jenette Bergeaux and Darrell Broussard.

10 years ago

... The International Rice Festival Board held its annual election of officers. Festival board of directors elected to serve for the 2011 year are Roxie Viator, festival coordinator; Jay Suire, co-chairman; Glynn Mayard, general chairman; Romona Credeur, vice president; J.C. Webb, president; Doris Reiners, secretary/treasurer; and Brady Williams, president-elect.

... The Beta Club at St. Francis School was very successful with the Toys for Tots campaign. Toys were collected during the months of November and December. Eight grade club members include Blaise Frey, Maria Hundley, Sydney Hebert, Madeline Doucet and Emily Navarre and Natalie Duos.

... The Crowley alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority held their Founders Day celebration at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Crowley. Among those in attendance were Ruth Wilson, Vicky Milson, Joycie Green, Audry Spencer, Mary Harmon, Cynthia Dominick, Sheryl Alexander, Evelyn Julian, Evelyn Pleasure and Bertha Stevens.

5 years ago

... Members of Northside Christian School Homecoming court gathered with their mothers for tea. Those on the court include Payton King, Cassidy Armstrong, Aurbrey Armstrong, Chloe Dietz, Kathryn Zaunbrecher, Brooklyn Fields-Meaux, Leah Monte. Mothers include, Anne King, Kimberly Armstrong, Nicole Dietz, June Zaunbrecher and Connie Fields-Meaux.