Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... The Humpty Dumpty Kindergarten class was treated to a special visitor when Santa Claus dropped in to deliver a few “early” gifts. Members of the class include Blair Bardwell, Caroline Gilder, Jeremy Carrier, Amy Leonards, Kelly Babineaux, Will Prather, Anne Broussard, Chad Copeland, Joey LeLeux, Jennifer Guidry, Nicole Habetz, Angelle Cain, Tracy Meaux, Charles Barousse, Sara Bailey, Angela Trappey, Christina Saab and Melissa Benoit.

... Students placing in the Sociology Division of the Crowley Jr. High School Social Studies Fair are Sean Cain, Dwayne Faulk, first place winners; and Katie Weyerman, second place.

... Members of Coach George Corley’s Panthers in the CRD basketball program include Kevin Gautreaux, Duke Daigle, Marcus Ohlenforst, Jody Doucet, Britt Mouton, Jude Sittig, Chris Corely, Michael Cardiff, Keith Blazek, Shane Hargrave and Brady Patin.

25 years ago

... Jennifer Faulk, daughter of Thomas Faulk of Crowley, and Jared LeBoeuf, son of Paul and Marlene LeBoeuf of Gueydan, members of Notre Dame Senior 4-H Club, represented the school and Acadia Parish at Club Congress in Memphis, Tennessee. They were awarded the trip as state winners in 4-H records, Jennifer in beef records and Jared in forestry records.

... Selected by the faculty and staff at Crowley High School as Lady and Gent for the month of November were MacArthur L. Baker and Dana Beth Douget. Dana is the 17-year-old daughter of Anthony Douget. MacArthur “Mac” Baker is the 17-year-old son of Donald and Loretta Baker.

... This year’s All-Acadia Football Team is being sponsored by the Crowley Post-Signal and Farm Bureau Insurance. Members of the All-Acadia Offensive Football Team include, Rusty Richard, Brent LeJeune, Benji Guillot, Ryan McAtee, Bill Phillips, Jerry Dioron, Craig Daigle, Joe Domingeaux, David Freeman, William Broussard, Nathan Cormier, Josh Zaunbrecher and Josh Ortego. Members of the All-Acadia Defense Football Team include, Tim Richard, Scott Broce, Taylor Gray, Corey Miller, Jeff Ronkartz, Eric Wimberly, Kerry Link, Melvecchio Guidry, Jakie Smith and Chet LeJeune.

10 years ago

... 10-year-old accordionist Bubba Hebert entertained the guest at Kelly and Lynn Hundley’s Christmas Party.

... Dr. John Avery Bertrand was surprised with the presentation of a Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) medal presentation by Chapter 215 of the VVA. On hand for the presentation were Dennis Lopez (VVA vice president), George Bertrand (John’s nephew) and Cliff Gilespie (VVA president).

... Iota held inauguration on Monday night at Point-aux-Loups Springs Ball Room. Those sworn in during the ceremony were, Nick Bouterie, mayor pro-temp; Scotty Pousson, chief of police; Raleigh Miller, councilman; Brenda Prather, councilwoman, Kristian Earles, judge and inaugurator; Cindy McDaniel, mayor; Warren Pousson, councilman; and Troy Lantz, councilman.