Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Members of the 1980 Rice City Senior Citizens Court presented at the coronation ball are Allen Franques, escort; Mrs. Angel Franques, first maid; Mrs. Selma Miguez, queen; Martin Miquez, escort; Mrs. Ruth Spell, second maid; and Sidney Leblanc, escort.

... Eigth-grade class officers elected for the 1980-1981 school term at St. Michael’s School include Monica Oestricher, president; Bubba Mackey, vice president; Tracy Foreman, secretary; Alene Cormier, treasurer; Julie Chambers, reporter; Kevin Goss, president; Lynette Ducote, vice president, Jana Collura, secretary, Robyn Habetz, treasurer; and Lynn Millet, reporter.

... Performing a comic dance as potato people at the Rice City Senior Citizens Coronation Ball are Jeremy Credeur, Mandy Morgan, Connie Nutt, Angela Cradeur, Sandra Romero, Deborah Nutt and Nettie Gardiner.

25 years ago

... Miss Keisha Lena Benoit was crowned as the 59th International Rice Festival Queen during the annual contest held Friday afternoon on the main platform of the festival. Crowning the 58th International Rice Festival Queen Miss Yvonne Marie Gilder. Benoit is the 19-year-old daughter of Randy and Cathy Benoit of Crowley.

... Elected to served as the 1995-96 officers of the Estherwood Elementary PTC are Diane Wakefield, Estherwood Elementary Principal; Susan Myers, president; Rhonda Fontenot, vice president; Mary Blanchard, secretary; and Mervina Newman, treasurer.

... Sixty-one competitors took part in Saturday Rice Festival Run. The top three overall female finishers were Sadie Shamsie (21:06), Lasetta Dupre (22:54), Joyce Trumps (23:22). The top overall male finishers were, Dan Vollmer (16:12), Jesse Guidry (19:22) and Conrad King (19:27).

10 years ago

... Community volunteers who served as 2010 International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cooking Contest hostessess are Mary Ann Sagrera, Audrey Miller, Elaine Chatagnier, Rose Marie Trahan, Gloria Gaspard, Mary Ann Leonards, Mary Alice Pastor, Amy Pastor, Wilma LeJeune, JoAnn Dupuis, Diana Francis, Letha Vincent, Bernice McElwee, Helen LeBlanc, Ruth Ann Klumpp and Martha Grantham.

... The St. Michael Catholic School seventh-grade volleyball team captured the Catholic School Volleyball League Greater Lafayette and Acadiana Area Championship title this past weekend in Lafayette. The team was undefeated in the tournament in which 16 teams competed. The team includes Olivia Barbin, Julia Schmid, Shannon Kibodeaux, Emily Lawson, Erin Lawson and Erin Trahan, Anne Faulk, Grace Hensgens, Hunter LeBlanc, Brianna Gary, Claire Lalande and Caroline Skelton, Sybil Duncan, Caroline Gielen, Katie Boullion, Paityn Desselle, Sarah Leonards, Grace Morgan, Mila Robichaux, Brooklyn Miller and coach Colene Barbin.

... Sandy Melancon spoke at the Attakapas Study Club’s monthly meeting. She was welcomed by Attakapas Study Club officers Jackie Buescher, Ethel Thibodeaux, Gerry Meche and Joanna Pruitt.

5 years ago

... Mallory Lewis was declared the winner of the 2015 Carnival d’Acadie Poster Contest.